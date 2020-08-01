Obituaries » Michael S. Koehler

Michael (Mike) Koehler, AKA “thederbydr”, died August 1, 2020. He was born January 25, 1959 at St. Luke Hospital in Ft. Thomas to Roger and Patti McGehee Koehler.

Mike was a lifelong resident of Ft. Thomas, and graduated from Highlands High School, where he played on the Championship Football Team. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1977 where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

Mike had the honor of receiving two Kentucky Colonel awards, one for his efforts the night of the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire.

One of his great joys was coaching Little League football in Campbell County and Ft. Thomas, where he was a beloved coach of the Red Team while his son Cameron played.

Mike spent most of his adult life proudly selling medical surgical equipment, for which he was awarded numerous accolades, including Salesman of the Year multiple times. He was able to meet many outstanding surgeons, including a favorite, Dr. Ben Carson.

Mike loved playing golf, and he was fortunate to have played all over the world. He was proud to have played at the St. Andrews course, the first golf course in the world. He had a passion for sports, especially UK football and basketball, as well as HHS. If there was some kind of game on TV, Mike was watching. He also had a passion for horse racing, and his Derby handicapping email as “thederbydr” grew to reach many friends and family and won his readers many bets.

Mike was an excellent cook and loved sharing his meals with family and friends. He enjoyed bringing his famous chicken noodle soup to anyone who was under the weather. One unfulfilled dream was owning a restaurant with his brother Tim, who is a chef.

A great joy of his was planning trips for his family and traveling around the world. He was loved for his quick wit, infectious smile, zest for his passions, and his love of dogs. Mike considered everyone he met a friend.

Mike always said that his bucket list would be complete when his first grandchild was born, which came to fruition in January when Mallory gave birth to a granddaughter.

Mike is survived by his son Cameron, daughter Mallory (Ryan) Turner, granddaughter Georgia Turner, mother Patti, father Roger, former wife Barb Hehl Koehler, brother Rocky (Lynda), brother Tim (Rachel), goddaughter Kirsten, niece Nicole, nephew Rockford, and his best friend Rowdy.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life is to be announced at a later date.