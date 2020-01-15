Obituaries » Michael S. Cooper

Cooper, Michael S., 61, of Ludlow, KY passed away January 15, 2020. Michael worked as a machinist for Helton Machining Co. He is preceded by his Father; Louis Cooper. Michael is survived by his Mother; Betty Cooper, Daughter; Chasidy Whalen, Brothers; Danny Cooper, Gary Cooper, Sisters; Joyce Potter, Debbie Ray and 5 Grand children. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.