Burial Date: January 31, 2023 Serenity Funeral Care 40 West 6th Street Covington, KY 41011 Jan. 31, 5 p.m.

Michael “Mikey” Richard Priller, Jr., 35, of Newport, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Born in Cincinnati, OH, on October 28, 1987, he was the son of Geraldine and Michael Priller, Sr. Mikey was in his happy place whenever he was able to fish and shared that joy with anyone willing to go with him. He also enjoyed working on cars. Mikey was preceded in death by his sister: Kara Warren. He is survived by his wife of 6 years: Misty Priller; Mother: Geraldine Fletcher; father: Michael Priller, Sr.; daughters: Trinity Priller, Cloe Priller, Alexus Priller, Ellie Priller and Hailey Jones; sisters: Sandra (Bo) Mallard, Nicole (Mike) Cullum and Kelly Bosse; granddaughter: Remi Priller and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 3:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 5:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.