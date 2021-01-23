Obituaries » Michael R. Kuhn

Services are private.

Kuhn, Michael Richard passed away peacefully at Saint Elizabeth on January 23, 2021. He went to be with his Savior at the age of 70 years old. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 26, 1950. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Marti Warner Kuhn. His two children Erika (Rex Mills) and John Kuhn (Sarah), along with three adoring grandchildren Landen, Nora, and Jaxson Kuhn. He has one surviving sister, Sonia Kuhn Wellinger and sister in law, Carol Kuhn. He will be greatly missed by many extended family members and friends.

He was an active member of Immanuel United Methodist Church for over 34 years and retired from New Perceptions Inc.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother Ronald and his parents John and Georgia Kuhn.

There will be a private gathering for immediate family. Memorials can be made in his honor to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, Athletes in Action/Cru Foundation (give.cru.org/0657260), or Immanuel United Methodist Church.