Michael R. Hubbard

Burial Date: January 18, 2022

















Michael Ray Hubbard, 64, of Perry Park, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Carroll County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was President/CEO of Bluegrass Conveyor’s Inc. In addition to work, Mike enjoyed playing and watching sports with his family, showing horses, golfing, and he was an avid UK Wildcat fan.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Sylvia Hubbard, and his grandchild, Charlie Burkhart.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Hubbard (nee Phelps); his children, Michelle (Chris) Burkhart, Matthew Hubbard, and Lindsay (Corey) Brandon; and his siblings, Billie Jean Huff, Don Hubbard, and Tammy Parsons.

Mike also leaves behind his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Colton, Carson, Hinata, Harlynn, Tori, Bentley, Leeland, and Cruz.

A visitation for Mike will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00PM.

To honor Mike, the family asks that you wear royal blue or your favorite UK Wildcat attire.

Memorial contributions to: Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Donor Relations 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.