Obituaries » Michael Potzick

Burial Date: January 20, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 Jan. 20, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 121 times















Potzick, Michael, 69, of Taylor Mill, Ky. passed away on January 15, 2023. Mike was a Navy veteran and a skilled carpenter. He loved riding his motorcycle, playing pool and his two cats. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Imogene Potzick. Mike leaves behind his brother Jim Potzick, sister Kathy Potzick Wirth, niece Stephanie Giovannini nephew David Wirth, great-nieces and nephews Tori Giovannini, Lauren, Dominic and Colin Wirth, and beloved friend Mary Kuchle. Visitation will be held on Friday January 20, 2023 from 5:00pm – 6:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00pm.