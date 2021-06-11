Obituaries » Michael P. Fausz

Burial Date: June 18, 2021 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 East Main Street Alexandria, KY 41001 June 18, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















Michael Paul Fausz , 41, formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky, passed away on June 11, 2021. Michael was a Printer with the Multi Color Company in Batavia. Michael enjoyed fishing and the great outdoors and was a huge University of Michigan fan. Michael is survived by sons Cole and Wyatt Fausz, his parents Samuel Fausz and Susan (Ramsey) Fausz, brother Shaun (Colleen) Fausz, sister Samantha Fausz and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Friday, June 18, 2021, at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.