Michael “Mike” Northcutt, 78, of Villa Hills, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Heathcare in Edgewood. He was a retired Switching Technician with Cincinnati Bell and a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War.

Mike enjoyed dancing, going to car shows and was an avid reader.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Harold and Millicent (Koch) Northcutt.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon Ann (Ebel) Northcutt; daughter, Gwen (Chris) Case; son, Brian (Jill) Northcutt; grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) Klosterman, Courtney (Tyler) Tremain and Carley Case; great grandchildren, Kamryn and Kylie Klosterman and Bennett Tremain; brother, Joe (Eileen) Northcutt; and sisters, Millicent Arlinghaus, Donna Hitter and Jennifer (Terry) Stratman.

Visitation Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association of Ohio, 4050 Executive Park Drive #402, Cincinnati, OH 45241.