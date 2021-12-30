Obituaries » Michael McDevitt

Burial Date: January 4, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Jan. 4, 1 p.m.

Michael “Mike” McDevitt, 57 of Fort Wright, passed away surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with cancer on December 30, 2021. Mike was born on December 15th, 1964 in West Roxbury, MA to the late Charles and Ann McDevitt. He earned his Bachelors in Physical Education from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire that helped him throughout his life in his love of all sports. After Graduation Mike moved to South Texas and worked as a teacher, Coach, and Athletic Trainer, and this where he first began to instill his love of all sports with his children. He was proud of his Irish Heritage and even more proud of his family. Mike aka “Gramps” as many in his family knew him, was always family centered and family first. He was a deeply loved man and will be truly missed.

Mike is survived by his wife: Dale McDevitt, sons: Joseph (Danah) Hacker III, Patrick McDevitt, Michael McDevitt, daughter: Christy (Heath) Salter, grandchildren: Ava, Hayden, Sophia, Isabella, and brother: Charles McDevitt.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made in Mike’s name to the American Cancer Society.