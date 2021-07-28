Obituaries » Michael Leek

Burial Date: July 31, 2021 Florence Baptist Temple 1898 Florence Pike Burlington, KY 41005 July 31, 1 p.m.

Michael Leek, age 64 of Independence, passed away July 28, 2021. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Michael was a very active member and Sunday school teacher at Florence Baptist Temple. He was a truck driver and loved riding his Harley. Michael was always a family man and loved being “Popaw”. He always enjoyed fixing things and making sure his mom was taken care of. He loved watching NASCAR and college basketball, especially the Louisville Cardinals.

Michael is survived by his wife of 40 years: Bobbie Leek, children: Jason (Leanna) Smith, Amber (Brandon) Meade, Michael Paul (Alisa) Leek, and Nick Leek, grandchildren: Wyatt, Cooper, Finn, Hudson, and Veda, mother: Alice Brown, brother: Paul Leek, sister: Pat Glauer and numerous other family and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Florence Baptist Temple from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Flowers can be sent to Florence Baptist Temple and memorial contributions can be made to Florence Baptist Temple Upward Basketball Program.