Obituaries » Michael L. Ritchie

Michael “ Mike” Lynn Ritchie, 61, Burlington passed away peacefully, following a recently diagnosed illness, at Hospice of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood on January 30, 2021. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Calway Ritchie, his brother Dave Ritchie and his sister Sharon Kay Ritchie.

He is survived by his mother Shirley Ritchie, sister Ruthanne (Kenny) Crooker, Burlington, sons Michael Ritchie (Leslie Piner) and Gary Rector and his grandchildren Becca, Michael and Brady.

Mike’s family followed his wishes to be cremated and a graveside service is planned for the spring at Beechgrove Holiness Cemetery.