Michael Lee Butsch, age 63, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born on September 24, 1957 to his late parents Aloysius and Emiline (nee Woeste) Butsch in Dayton, KY. Michael worked as a chemical processor for L’Oreal and had worked for Trauth Dairy for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Butsch. He is survived by two sons, Matt (Ginny) and Josh Butsch; daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher) Hyden; three sisters: Carolyn Hatter, Eileen (Robert) Smith, and Mary (Raymond) Bezold; four brothers: Paul (Joyce), Raymond, Mark (Connie), and Larry Butsch; two grandchildren, Linus and Walter. A Memorial Visitation will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 9:30 am to 10:15 am with a Memorial Mass following at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home.