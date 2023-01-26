Obituaries » Michael K. Shadbolt

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s convenience.

Michael Kent Shadbolt, 64, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on January 26, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. Born in Wauseon, OH, on July 3, 1958, he was the son of the late Daisy and Phillip Shadbolt. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his grandson and sweet angel: Waylon Kent Shadbolt. Mike will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 24 years: Donna Marsh Shadbolt; children: Chance Marsh Shadbolt of Carrolton, KY, Erin Leighann (Scott Merritt) Johnson of Elsmere, KY, and James G. “Jamie” (Trish) Johnson IV of Beaumont, TX; grandchildren: Kyleigh Lauren Johnson of Elsmere, KY, Chandler Grace Merritt of Elsmere, KY, Piper Kenzinton Merritt of Elsmere, KY and Kayson Scott Shadbolt of Shelbyville, KY; sisters: Shad (James “Bo”) Marsh of Pleasureville, KY and Regina Netherton of Savannah, GA and brother: Mark (Debbie) Shadbolt of Jeffersonville, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s convenience.