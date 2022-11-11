Obituaries » Michael J. Ridiman

Burial Date: November 18, 2022 Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071 Nov. 18, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 89 times















Michael Ridiman, 33, of Bellevue, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was a chef and worked at various restaurants. He was a graduate of Bellevue High School. Mike was a good person with a heart of gold who loved with his whole heart. He would do anything for anybody anytime and loved to make people happy. He loved his family and spending time with them. So much, when asked by his Mom what he wanted for his birthday and Christmas, his reply was “no gifts, just being with family was the only gifts he wanted”. He loved UFC Fighting and F 1 racing, talking endlessly about both and staying up all night watching them on TV with his brother. Mike was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Bengals. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Shaun Ridiman; maternal grandmother, Becky Michael; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Lavern Ridiman and uncle, Melvin Ridiman. He is survived by his mother, Teri Michael Ridiman; father and mother, Mike and Bethany Ridiman; grandparents, John (Joyce) Michael, grandmother, Kathy Ware; brothers, Joshua Ridiman and Josh Sherlock; sister, Christany Ridiman; nephews, Brantley Marksberry and Blake Nichols; niece, Bailey Marksberry; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Memorial visitation 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 17 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY. Gravesite services 1:00 pm on Friday, November 18 at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY.