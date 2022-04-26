Obituaries » Michael J. Moore

Burial Date: April 29, 2022 Fares J. Radel Funeral Home 5950 Kellogg Ave (at I-275) Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 April 29, 10 a.m.

Michael Jason Moore, 51 years of age, passed away on April 26, 2022, at his Cincinnati, Ohio home. He was born on May 21, 1970, to Michael D. Moore and Barbara S. Moore (nee Foley).

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Michelle Moore, who he married on July 31, 1999, in Erlanger, Kentucky.

He is survived by two sons, Tyler Owen Moore and Hunter Michael Moore as well as Hunter’s fiancé Natalie Cheyenne Estep and his granddaughter Kendall Rose Moore. He is also survived by his sister Maggie Denise Parker (Brad Parker) He is survived and loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Michael J. Moore was born in Covington, KY, and grew up in Cincinnati, OH. He attended McNicholas High School, graduating in 1988. After graduation, he worked for his family construction company. Eventually starting his own construction business, Custom Design Builders, he built multiple luxury homes in the Greater Cincinnati area. He is a graduate of Florida State College (A.A. Construction Technology) and the University of Southern Mississippi (B.S. Business Administration).

He enlisted in the Navy in December 1994, attended training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, IL, and then completed Equipment Operator “A” school at Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport, MS. Other schools completed while in the Navy included Construction Safety, Planning and Estimating, Construction Inspector and Equipment Operator Advanced.

His tours of duty include Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE; Public Works Department, Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas; Construction Battalion Unit 410, Jacksonville, FL; Naval Mobile Construction Battalion SEVEN (2 tours). Gulfport, MS; The Twenty-Fifth Naval Construction Regiment, Gulfport, MS and Naval Construction Training Center, Gulfport, MS.

He retired from active duty in December 2014 with over 20 years of service. While serving in the Navy, he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Navy Achievement Medal (6) and various other campaign medals and ribbons. He was qualified as a Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist.

A gathering will be held on Thursday April 28, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home at 5950 Kellogg Ave (at I-275) Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday April 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home. Interment to follow with Military Honors at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, Kentucky 41097.