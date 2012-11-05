Obituaries » Michael J. Manning

Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001

Michael James Manning, age 55, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his residence. Mike was born in Morristown, New Jersey to parents, Bob and Suellen (née Healy) Manning. He worked in sales for Polygon for 22 years. He will be remembered for his funny personality, strong work ethic and being an all around great person. In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by his wife, Monica (née Scholl) Manning; daughter, Bonnie Jean Manning; siblings: Robert Manning, Julie (Ab) Boxley, Kevin Manning, Daisy Manning, and Benjamin Manning; step-son, Tommy Lucas; grandsons, Carter and Bryar Pommering; nieces and nephews: Josephine and Thomas Manning, and Buck, Sam, Joe, Charlie, and Sallie Boxley. Mike was preceded in death by his step-son, Bobby Pommering. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Union Twp, OH. Memorial donations are suggested to: Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory, 931 Isabella Street, Newport, KY 41071-4701. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home.