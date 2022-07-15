Obituaries » Michael J. Kemper

Burial Date: July 23, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY July 23, 11 a.m.

Michael J. Kemper of Union, age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on October 22, 1952. Mike proudly served as a Patriot Guard Rider and had a passion for motorcycles. His love for bikes led him to open his own shop. Mike truly was a “Jack of all trades” and could fix just about anything. He had experience with electrical work, plumbing, and woodworking. He was independent, dedicated to providing for his family, and an amazing family man. He was a husband, dad, and pappaw who will be missed beyond measure.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Kemper II; mother, Josie D. Kemper; second parents, Claude and Louise Crupper; and his dogs, Duke and Lady.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Pat Kemper; beloved daughters, Jennifer Kemper Swope (Randy) and Melissa Kemper Divita (Jon); grandchildren, Josie Swope and Zach Divita; his loyal dog, Opie; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy. Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Mike will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, OH.