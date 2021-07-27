Obituaries » Michael J. Jacob

Burial Date: August 4, 2021 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Michael Joseph Jacob, 63, of Crestview Hills, KY, formerly of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Jewish Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Mike retired as a masonry contractor for Leonard P. Jacob and Sons Inc. He enjoyed listening to live music, playing sports, especially softball and volleyball, but most importantly, he loved his family and they will miss him dearly.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Joan Jacob; his brother, Ron Jacob; and his sister, Diane Jacob.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Janet Jacob (nee Bramlage); his children, Bryan Jacob, Lauren (Zach) Dedden, and Melissa Jacob; and his siblings, Evelyn (Bruce Davis) Jacob, Betty (Tim) Smith, and Rick (Bonnie Fultz) Jacob.

Additionally, Mike loved being a papa to his grandchildren Brooklyn and Cole Dedden.

A visitation for Mike will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4:00PM-6:30PM at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 6:30PM at the church. Burial on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:0AM at St. John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.