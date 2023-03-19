Obituaries » Michael J. Hemingway

Burial Date: March 25, 2023 Celebration of Life Services for Michael “Kodiak” will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 5:00PM-9:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY.

Michael John Hemingway, also known as “Kodiak”, 51, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Michael grew up in Piner, Kentucky. He was a plumber by trade through the local Plumbers, Pipefitters, & MES Local 392 JATC and spent time teaching others to become plumbers at JATC-Local 392 Training Center.

Michael had a big smile and an even bigger heart. He gave great bear hugs and enjoyed life no matter what it threw at him. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle (he was the President of Crusaders for Children Three Rivers), playing poker, enjoying the outdoors, leatherworking, helping children in need, and talking about the day he would get to go sasquatch hunting. Michael will be remembered for having an impact on many people and always strived to change their lives for the better.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Susanne Bosse Hemingway; his children, Michael Wayne Hemingway (Storm Brightman), Nixon Hemingway (Chris Huerta), Kasey Hemingway (Madi Smith), Taylor (Tatan Halcomb) Hemingway, and Hunter Kerzee; and his grandson, Casey Bigby. Michael also leaves behind his wonderful parents, Mike and Connie Hemingway; his siblings, Stacy Adkins (Matt) and Paul Hemingway; his niece, Makenzie Adkins; his nephew, Kyle Adkins; his loving mother-in-law, Sue Bosse (and the late, M.W. Nick Bosse), as well as, several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Michael was also well-loved by his Crusaders for Children Family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation in Michael’s name to: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238, Crusaders for Children Three Rivers Chapter PO Box 11 Independence, KY 41015, or The Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 40726 Nashville, TN 39204.