Michael J. Futscher

Burial Date: May 15, 2021 Saint Joseph Church Shelter 6833 Four Mile Rd Camp Springs, KY 41059 May 15, 12 p.m.

Michael Jerome Futscher, 42, of Camp Springs, KY passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at home. Michael was born August 4, 1978 in Fort Thomas, KY. He is survived by his parents, Daniel, and Barbara (nee Wilson) Futscher; two siblings, Patrick (Jasmine) Futscher and Danielle (Christopher) Lewis; nieces and nephews Zoey, Brody, Auron, Link and Gabriel. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Saint Joseph Church, Camp Springs, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Covid-19 restrictions apply, masks are required. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs. Memorials are suggested to the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001 to help with funeral costs.