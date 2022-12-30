Obituaries » Michael J. Combs

Burial Date: January 3, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 Jan. 3, 7 - 7:45 p.m.

Michael J. Combs

Combs, Michael, 49, of Cold Springs, passed away December 30th in Milford, Ohio. He is preceded by his Father; Robert Michael Combs. He is survived by his Mother; Lois Stadtmiller ( Keith) of Edgewood, Ky., Stepmother; Pam Combs of Union, Stepbrother; Nicholas Stadtmiller, (Emily) and Starrlyn of Crittenden, Step Sisters; Tiffany Combs of independence, Tasha Combs ( Ellis) of Nashville, Tenn.. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 Pm

Jason was full of life and laughter. He had nicknames for everyone. He always called his Mom “mombird” because she called him “Jaybird”. His sister’s were “Tasha Malasha” and “Tiffers”, everyone else was “knucklehead”.

Some of his favorite sayings were:

“The Combs Curse” because people were so attracted to him.

He made up songs like “There’s gonna be a grill out tonight I know”

Because he loved to eat. His father Mike would say ”Son you live to eat, I eat to live”.

Jason also did some silly dances like “ The Combs Shuffle, and The Lawnmower “. Most of all Jason was a lover and loved with all his heart. Especially his girlfriend Holly. He was always bragging on what a sweet and nice person she was. He would tell me over and over how she was the best person he knew, and that she is! Holly stood by Jason no matter what and for that we are grateful! Jason was always there for his family and friends as well. They meant everything to him. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Rest in Peace Buddy