Michael Hill

Burial Date: February 14, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington Feb. 14, 6 p.m.

Michael “Mike” Hill age 49 of Burlington, Kentucky sadly passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Mike was born in Covington, Kentucky on April 12, 1972 to the late Harley and Mary Hill. He was the baby of the family with six older siblings. He loved his family with all his heart. His wife, children, and siblings meant the world to him. He loved his farm lifestyle, and raising cattle. Mike spent 18 years working for Boone County Public Works. He took pride in being more than a coworker to his colleagues, he was their dear friend. Mike was a crew leader who led by example for many. He was known to have the best sense of humor and shared many laughs with those around him.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Hill, his children; Taylor and Gavin Hill, his siblings; Les (Mindy) Hill, Barb (Dusty) Carter, Sheila (Stan Rigsby) Hill, Steve (Jessica) Hill, and Jeanie (Jim) Wilson, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and so many dear friends. He will truly be missed by those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life for Mike will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, Kentucky from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a service at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.