Obituaries » Michael Haines

A celebration of life will be planned in the near future with details being shared on Mike’s Facebook page.

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Micheal Haines, 61, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood KY on March 25, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Mike was born September 9, 1961, in Covington KY. He had many interests including fishing, golfing, football, and Nascar to name a few. He was a huge Bengal fan no matter their record. Mike made friends everywhere he went including the local VFW and many employees while working in the kitchen at Burger King for 15 years. Mike, an Army Veteran, was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Preston (aka DOT), his mother Donna Haines, and youngest brother Robert R. Haines (Bobby). Mike leaves behind brothers, Mark Haines Sr and Robert Kerl (Dennis), nieces, nephews and friends who will keep Mike’s memory alive. A celebration of life will be planned in the near future with details being shared on Mike’s Facebook page. Mike suggested that family and friends can donate to the cancer society in his memory.