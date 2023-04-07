Obituaries » Michael Fisher

Burial Date: April 13, 2023 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 April 13, 11 a.m.

Michael Fisher, 70 of Independence, passed away on April 7, 2023. Mike was a member of the Decorative Artists. He is survived by his husband of 42 years: Wayne Gavin. He was preceded in death by his mother: Charlotte Fisher ad sisters: Judy Repasy and Patricia Rauster.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Highland Cemetery Ft. Mitchell. at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: ASPCA, Guide Dogs For the Blind, or the Boone or Kenton Animal Shelter.