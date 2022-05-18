Obituaries » Michael F. Boots

Burial Date: May 21, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 May 21, 6 p.m.

Michael Francis Boots, age 76, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. He taught for 36 years and retired from Campbell County High School after 29 years. Along with teaching at Campbell County High School Michael coached football, wrestling and track for the high school for several years. Michael also touched the lives of students in Cincinnati, OH, Memphis, TN, and Omaha, NE during his service as a Christian Brother. He is survived by his two daughters, Brooklee and Sidney Boots; two sons, Chris and Greg Boots; siblings: Mary Ann, Doug, Curt and Joe Boots; also survived by three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodford and Rosemary Boots; three brothers: Steve, Marty and Bob Boots. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM at Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Memorial Donations are suggested to: Attn: Athletic Department, Campbell County High School, 909 Camel Crossing, Alexandria, KY 41001.