Michael David Mangeot, 83, died peacefully at home under hospice care on April 19, 2021. Mike was a well-known Northern Kentucky businessman, politician, philanthropist and civic leader for over 55 years. Mike is survived by his four sons, Rob Mangeot of Anderson Township, Dave Mangeot of Edgewood, Jeff Mangeot of Cape Coral Florida, and Chris (Beth) Mangeot of Villa Hills, five granddaughters and two grandsons. Mike graduated from Covington Latin School in 1955. Mike co-founded Century Construction in 1968 with his partners and friends, Jack Hodge and Mike Ruh. Mike retired from Century in 2004. Mike’s unwavering dedication to giving back to his community was fostered early in his life by his membership in the Covington/Kenton Jaycees. After holding many offices in the Jaycees, Mike embarked on a successful career in local politics. After stepping out of the political spotlight, Mike continued to give his time to a long list of charitable organizations, causes, and entities throughout the region, always personifying the Jaycee motto that service to humanity is the best work of life.