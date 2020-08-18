Obituaries » Michael D. Balsinger

Burial Date: September 5, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Sept. 5, 3 p.m.

Dean Balsiger of Richmond, KY passed away at the age of 56 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Dean was born in Bemidji, Minnesota and worked for Hy-Tek. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed rooting for his favorite football team, the Minnesota Vikings. His greatest joy were his kids and grandkids, he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Balsiger; stepfather, Dale Gibson; and his father-in-law, Earl Farmer. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 19 years, Linda Balsiger; children, Onieta (Bobby), Angie (Curtis), Amy, Andrew (Stephanie), Christina (Chad), and Josh; grandchildren, Stephen, Brooklyn, Jasmine, Mya, Tyler, Chloe, Brianna, Cali, Peyton, Carson, and Jase; mother, Beverly Gibson; brothers, Keith (Sue) and Steve (Debbie); sisters, Sherry (John), Jeanie (Vic), Judy (Jim), Donna (Ken), and Sherry (Kirk); step-mother, Evelyn Balsiger; and many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on September 5, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow, beginning at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit the tabs above.

Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks.