Burial Date: June 27, 2020

Michael Craig Ledford, 46, of Burlington passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home. Craig was a Truck Driver for Holland Trucking until his health declined.

He attended Christ’s Chapel, Erlanger and was a member of the Teamster’s Local #100. Craig was a Mustang enthusiast and motorcyclist who enjoyed traveling especially to Gatlingburg during the fall season for the changing of the leaves.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Lacey Ledford and a brother, Rodney Ledford.

Survivors include sons, Nathaniel Adam (Zaerena) Spicer and Michael Elliott Ledford; mother, JoAnn Wright Ledford; brother, Lonnie (Lise) Ledford; sister, Mary Ledford; several grandchildren; special friends, Alissa Bailey and Holly Anderson; and friend and former wife, Jill Lawson.

Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron.

Due to Covid-19 Restrictions all social distancing guidelines will be observed, masks are suggested, and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home’s capacity.

Memorial contributions if desired are suggested to: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.