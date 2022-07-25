Obituaries » Michael A. Thiessen

Burial Date: August 6, 2022 Holiday Inn 1717 Airport Exchange Blvd Hebron, KY Aug. 6, 2 - 5 p.m.

Michael Allen Jerome Thiessen “Mike”, 75 years old, of Hebron KY, went to be with his Savior on July 25th 2022 peacefully in his sleep. Mike was born on September 15, 1946 in Melrose, MN. Mike was 3rd in line of 8 children born to Victor and Agnes “Pat” Thiessen [Bill, Jean, (Mike), Tom, Ron, Bob, Pat, and Ken]. Mike served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise after High School. Upon honorable discharge he started a career with North Central Airlines that lasted more than 20 years. A single father of 3, Mike met Darlene (Davis) Garnett in 1975. Darlene was a single mother of 5 children and after a few joint trips to the movie theatres they quickly decided to become one family. That wedding on December 13, 1975 was a sight to see with all 8 kids playing a role of bridesmaids and groomsmen in the wedding. This big family eventually grew to 12 children by way of 4 adoptions. Mike & Darlene’s children are Ray, Tim, Donna, Merry, Rick, Mark, Allen (9-28-2014), Candy, Danny, Eric, Jlisha, and Kendra. Mike (Opa) & Darlene (Oma) are so proud of their 16 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Mike & Darlene recently moved back to Northern Kentucky from Tennessee to be closer to family. Mike was all about family. He demonstrated this in many ways, the most memorable are all the many family trips across the USA by plane, school bus, station wagon, and camper as well as many International trips to places like Philippines, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Greece, and Grand Cayman. Mike was also the family historian and has left us with a wealth of family information, pictures, videos, and stories. We will look to honor him by investing the same love and commitment to our families.

In these last years of Mike’s life, he was active on social media keeping in touch with all of us and sharing memories of his childhood and perspectives on life. Mike and Darlene also spent a lot of time bargain shopping for items they could send to the Philippines to support missionary churches there. They also supported the many ministries and charities that their children and grandchildren are involved in.

Family and friends are invited to drop by on August 6th, 2022 anytime from 2pm to 5pm at the Holiday Inn near the Cincinnati Airport– 1717 Airport Exchange Blvd, Hebron KY. It will be a time of celebrating Mike’s life and his graduation to Heaven.