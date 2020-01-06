Obituaries » Michael A. Roedersheimer

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Michael “Mike” A. Roedersheimer, 47 of Florence, KY passed away at home on January 6, 2020. Mike was born in Covington, KY on August 12, 1972. Mike worked as a Computer Programmer for Great American Insurance Company. Mike survived brain cancer for 17 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Xavier Musketeers with his Father. He is preceded in death by his Mother JoAnn Fugazzi Roedersheimer. He is survived by his Wife of 24 Years Amy B. Roedersheimer and their children Michael Roedersheimer and Haley Roedersheimer, Father Mike Roedersheimer (Judy), Stepsister Abbigayle Williams, and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., #104, Louisville, KY 40223.