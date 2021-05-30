Obituaries » Michael A. Mineer

Burial Date: June 3, 2021

Florence – Michael Allen Mineer, 32 years of age, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Michael was born in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky to his father, Richard Mineer and his late mother, Patricia Barrett. Left to mourn his passing is his father, Richard Mineer (Angie Mullins); his sisters, Amber Mineer, Tori Cornine (Joe), and McKenna Mineer; his aunt, Kathy Messer; his niece and nephew, Mariana Mineer and Daxton Cornine; his girlfriend, Felicia Johnson; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael will be remembered for his love of laughter and having fun. He was enjoyed basketball, working out, and landscaping. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m