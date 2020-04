Obituaries » Michael A. Eads

Michael Austin Eads, 25 of Morning View, KY passed away on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his Grandma, Joyce Eads; Daughter, Graelynn Sue Eads; Parents, Brian Eads and Christine Prewitt; Sister, Rebecca Eads; Fiance, Amanda Brewer; First Cousins, Charles David Caldwell, Johnathan Caldwell & Megan Wainscott. A visitation and funeral will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.