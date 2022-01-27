Obituaries » Michael A. Carrier

Burial Date: February 4, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 4, 12 p.m.

Michael “Mike” John Carrier, age 47, of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away suddenly on January 27, 2022. He is survived by his beloved children, Michael Boyd Carrier & Alivia Jennifer Carrier; Mother, Nellie Sims Carrier; Sister, Patricia Closson; Brothers, Ronald Lee Carrier, Ernie Carrier (Vicky), Larry Locke (Donna) and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. Preceding him in death was his father, Boyd “Logue” Carrier.

Mike grew up in Bellevue, Kentucky where he attended Bellevue High School. He worked for UPS for many years and was truly a “jack of all trades”. Mike was so much more than his struggles, he loved fiercely and would give unconditionally. Anyone that truly knew him, knew he had such a big heart. He never met a stranger and would always make you feel welcomed. He’d give you anything even if it wasn’t his to give. While our hearts our broken and he will be deeply missed, we take comfort in knowing that Mike is now at peace surrounded by light and in the arms of his Dad, whom he missed terribly.

Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015 on Friday, February 4th from 11am until the time of funeral service at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the Carrier Family asks for donations to help cover funeral expenses, any and all excess funds will be given to his children, Michael & Alivia.