Obituaries » Merrill L. Leap

Merrill Leap, 71, of Grant’s Lick, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Bill and Martha (Herancourt) Leap. Merrill attended Campbell County High School. He was a combat wounded Vietnam Veteran, who was awarded a Purple Heart. Merrill retired from Hillshire Farm and Kahns, where he worked as a meat grinder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Merrill will be remembered for his dedication to his family, hard work ethic and how he made people laugh. He would never pass up another veteran without striking up a conversation. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Leap, his sister, Pat McBeth of Nagatuck, CT and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Merrill was preceded in death by his daughter, Renee Leap and his brother, Tom Leap. The Funeral Service will be private due to the circumstances of the Covid-19 Pandemic.