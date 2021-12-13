Obituaries » Melvin K. Collins

Burial Date: December 18, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Dec. 18, 12 p.m.

Melvin Keith “Mel” Collins, a resident of Alexandria, KY passed away suddenly at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the vibrant age of 65.

Mel was born in Covington, KY on June 18, 1956, the son of the late Melvin and Opal Collins. He worked and retired as a supervisor at Aristech Acrylics. In his spare time, Mel often enjoyed fishing, bowling, learning about history and watching all kinds of sports, especially University of Kentucky basketball. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who he cherished deeply.

Preceding Mel in death were his parents; a sister, Kay Collins and his dog, Chloe.

Those left surviving to carry on Mel’s legacy include his loving and faithful wife, Susan Collins; daughters, Amber (Rick) Masters, Tara Perry and Courtney Perry; sons, Jarod (Melissa) Collins and Matt (Dana) Collins; sisters, Patricia (Dale) Walker and Karen Barstow; brother, Mike (Tammy) Collins; grandchildren, Brennan Masters, Morgan Masters, Amelia Haun, Jaelyn Collins, Carson Masters, Collin Masters, Phoenix Hogan, Finlay Collins, Alexander Collins, Tyson Hogan, Tristan Hogan and Trae Hogan; four-legged companions, his dogs Darcey and Cady; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon his passing.

A visitation celebrating Mel’s life will be held from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Mel will then be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mel’s name may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227.