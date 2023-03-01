Obituaries » Melvin J. Whitehead

Melvin J. Whitehead, 93 of Newport, KY passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2023. He is survived by his sons Scott Whitehead and Steve (Tami) Whitehead, 5grandchildren 6 great-grandchildren, brother Leroy (Ruth)) Whitehead, sister-in-laws Judy Whitehead and Mary Whitehead. Preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Whitehead, parents James and Leona Whitehead, brothers James (Mary), Albert (Margie), Jack and Thomas Whitehead and sisters Eleanor (Elmer) Fry and Joyce (Jack) Flynn. Melvin served in the United States Navy, retired from the Southgate Fire Department and was a member of the Southgate VFW. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 7 from 5-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 8 at 10am at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.