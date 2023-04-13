Obituaries » Melody A. Bidwell Bowman

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















Melody Anne Bowman Bidwell, age 51 of Florence, KY passed away on April 13, 2023. Melody was born in Kettering, OH on August 13, 1971 to Charles Lee Bowman and Donna Jean Johnson Bowman. Melody was formerly a Secretary and Administrative Assistant; she loved her family and she enjoyed listening to music and her 2 dogs Tails and Paxton. Melody is preceded in death by her Parents Charles and Donna Bowman and Brother Rick Bowman. Melody is survived by her Children Danielle Bidwell (Michael), DJ Bidwell (Brianna) and Dylan James (Brianne), Grandchild AJ Banks, Siblings Tony Bowman (Joy), Mendy Kelley, and Melissa Ross (Jerry), another Sister Sarah Thomas, and numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.