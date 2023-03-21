Obituaries » Melissa S. Condeni-Jackson Smith

Burial Date: March 29, 2023 St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cold Spring March 29, 11 a.m.

Melissa Sue (Smith) Condeni-Jackson passed away Tuesday March 21st, 2023, surrounded by the love of her adoring family. She was born July 4th, 1966, to Donald E. Smith and Roberta J. (Young) Smith. Being a Navy brat, she attended Campbell County High School (Alexandria, KY), Goose Creek High School (Charleston, SC), and graduated as Salutatorian from W.T. Sampson High School on the U.S. Military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She went on to attend the University of West Florida and Northern Kentucky University and completed her Doctorate at Palmer College of Chiropractic in June of 2000 (Davenport, IA). Immediately following she went to work with blood, sweat, and tears building a thriving practice based on love and genuine care for all of her patients. She loved nothing more than being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved reading, listening to the best music, traveling the world, and putting her feet in the ocean any chance she got.

She is survived by her parents Donald (Bud) and Roberta Smith, husband Ted Jackson, siblings Bobbie Jo and Tony Sholler, Lynn and Steve Donnermeyer and Suzie Smith, children Justin Perez, Jenel Perez and Clint Nessler, and Mike and Brianne Neri. Grandchildren Nora and Roman Nessler, Noah Perez, and Charlie and Finn Neri. Ten nieces and nephews and twenty great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Robert G Porter (BIL) and great niece Eva May Votruba-Porter.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, from 4pm until 8pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Newport. Funeral mass to follow on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cold Spring. A celebration of Melissa’s life will occur in the next few weeks, once a time and day is scheduled.