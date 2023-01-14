Obituaries » Melissa Fuller

Burial Date: January 20, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Jan 20, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 155 times















Melissa Fuller, 53 of Independence, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Melissa was a homemaker and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 31yrs, Martin Fuller and their two sons, Martin Fuller, Jr and Jonathon Fuller. Melissa also leaves behind her parents, James T. and Ruth J. (nee: Barker) Walker along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kimberly and Laurie Walker and brother, James Walker, Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11am to 12pm at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, Independence, KY with funeral services to follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY.