Obituaries » Melissa A. Claxton

Melissa Claxton passed away in the early hours of Saturday November 13th at St Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood KY. Melissa was born on April 19, 1965 at General Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Melissa was a beloved daughter to Floyd and Margie Claxton. Sister to Regina (Mike) Hehman, Floyd (Jr.), Troy and Yolanda Claxton. Aunt to Jill Murray (Hehman), Jason Hehman, Katie Schmidt (Claxton), Christopher Claxton, Kyle Claxton, and Sydney Stanfield; Great Aunt to Brantley Hehman, Harper & Alexis Murray, Bradleigh & Navey Hagan, Elijah Claxton and Izayah Schmidt. A current resident of Taylor Mill, Melissa grew up in Dayton and Bellevue, KY area. She was a proud graduate of Dayton High School. Most everyone knew her growing up. She was a very memorable character. She loved walking around or sitting on the porch talking to people. She wasn’t shy about just staring up a conversation, whether she knew you or not. Melissa enjoyed playing Bingo, but loved to shop. Especially for shoes, socks and purses. Betty Boop was her favorite. If she saw something with Betty Boop, she had to have it. She was also an animal lover. She has always had a dog, Dachshunds mostly, but she has had fish of all types, and most recently birds. Services: Visitation Thursday November 18, 2021 5:00-7:00, Fares J Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport KY 41071. Burial:Private Ceremony Friday November 19th Alexandria Cemetery