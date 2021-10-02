Obituaries » Megan Rassche

Burial Date: October 6, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 6, 12 p.m.

Megan Rassche, 33 of Latonia, KY passed away on October 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. She loved being with her children, always had a smile on her face, loved music, and stood strong in her faith. Megan is survived by her children, Aden Mullins, Lilliana Mullins, Autumn Lee and Layne Rassche; parents, Addie Pauline Rassche and David Rassche; sisters, April Pickett(Bob), Kristin Rassche, Emily Rassche(Tyler Foerderer) and Caitlyn Hensley; brothers, David Rassche, Jr.(Langda) and Seth Trevor; also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the Service at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.