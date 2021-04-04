Obituaries » Maxine C. Kelly

Burial Date: April 8, 2021 Main Street Baptist Church 11093 Alexandria Pike Alexandria, KY 41001 April 8, 1 p.m.

Maxine C. Kelly, age 94, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and dear friends on Easter Sunday. She is an Easter Angel. Maxine worked for the State of KY Human Resources for 20 years. She is known for her strong faith and love of family and friends. She has many second daughters and sons in which she loved each one. She was an active member of Main Street Baptist Church of Alexandria. She loved going to church, playing bridge, sending emails and music. Maxine was born in Ulvah, KY on December 12, 1926 to the late Little and Ethel (nee Watts) Caudill. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Agnes, Bernice, Othel, and Rudell. Maxine is survived by her sister, Doris Watts; loving daughter and best friend, Brenda Kelly; son, Edward (Toni) Kelly; grandchildren, Ryan and Loren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at the Main Street Baptist Church, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to Care Mission, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Florence, KY 41042. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and social distancing standards apply. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home.