Obituaries » Max Long

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 25, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home Elsmere, KY Aug. 25, 6 - 8 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Long, Max,65, of Walton, KY passed away on August 19, 2020. Max worked as a Foreman for Schwan’s, he was also a Sergeant in the United States Army. He is preceded by his Brother; Mark Long. Max is survived by his Wife; Brenda Long, Father; Gene Long, Son; David Fultz, Daughter; Melissa Fultz, Grandchildren; Sean, Kendall, Kierstin, David. Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere.