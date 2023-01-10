Obituaries » Maurice P. Hehman

Burial Date: January 17, 2023 St. Philip's Church 1404 Mary Ingles Highway Melbourne, KY 41059 Jan. 17, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Maurice P. “Dutch” Hehman, Jr., 85 of Melbourne, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School, the last class before moving to the hill. He was an Army veteran serving his country proudly. Dutch was a firefighter with the City of Newport with 23 years of dedicated service, and retired as an Assistant Chief. He served the City of Melbourne as both a councilman and Mayor. He was a member of St. Philip Parish, The PK Social Club, Campbell County Democratic Men’s Club and Democratic Executive Committee. He had Emeritus Status with The Kentucky Professional Firefighters Association. He was the treasurer of Campbell County Fire District 6 Board. As the mayor, Dutch also served on numerous committees throughout Northern Kentucky. He was the son of the late Maurice P. and Virginia (Bechtold) Hehman, Sr. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (Ruebusch) Hehman, and sister Virginia Hehman. Dutch is survived by his children, Kay (Alan) Straman, Paul Hehman, Beth (Tim) McDonald, Chrissy (Jason) Saner, Melissa (Patrick) Hehman; 16 grandchildren: Megan, Noah (Katya), Caleb, Eli, Tony, Dori, Maurice IV, Zac, Timothy (Sarah), Alison, Nicole, Nathan, Tristan, Abigail, Madison, Allie; 2 great grandchildren Rosemary and Haislee; and sister Lois Lubbers. He was a beloved brother-in-law to Mary, Connie and Bob and loved by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Visitation 3:00-8:00 pm on Monday, January 16 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas. Mass 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 17 at St. Philip Church, 5746 Mary Ingles Hwy., Melbourne, KY. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The St. Philip Norbert Frilling Fund, 5746 Mary Ingles Hwy, Melbourne, KY 41059 or Newport Central Catholic Capital Campaign, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, KY 41071.