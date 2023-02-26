Obituaries » Maurice E. Rowley

Burial Date: March 2, 2023 Forest Lawn Memorial Park 3227 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018 March 2, 2 p.m.

Maurice Earl “Mo” Rowley, 68 years of age, of Union, KY passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Maurice was born in Kankakee, Illinois to the late Chester and Linsey Rowley. He is also preceded in death by his sister’s, Marcia Rowley and Melinda Whittymore. Maurice also known as “Mo” spent many years as an Engineer and Product Specialist at the Mazak Corporation. Mo enjoyed being outdoors, riding his bicycle and caring for his plants. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and after work friends. Mo leaves behind his loving son, Taylor (Lauren) Rowley and his beloved grandson, Tate. Graveside services will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Erlanger.