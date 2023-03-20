Obituaries » Matthew W. Gray

Matthew Wayne Gray, of Cincinnati, passed away Monday, March 20 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence. He was born January 9, 1961 in Greenfield Indiana, a son of Hobert M. Gray and Pearl Gray (Wombles). He was the former owner/operator of the Belvedere Cafe and is survived by his brother and sister in-law Cathy Gray; Hobert M. Gray; his niece’s, Christina Ingram, Kera Cooper , Kala Cooper; his nephew Hobert M. Gray, his great niece Gretchin Faith Gabbard and great nephews Preston Phillips and twins Wyatt and Weston Gray. Services will be private with burial at a later date.