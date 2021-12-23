Obituaries » Matthew J. Lakeman

Burial Date: December 29, 2021 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 Dec. 29, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 49 times















Matthew James Lakeman, 63, of Burlington, KY went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born February 3, 1958 in Fort Thomas, KY. Matt was born with cerebral palsy and other mental disabilities that made his life extremely challenging, but he never let it slow him down. Matt was a loving and caring person, and he loved the holidays, especially Christmas. In Matt’s world you could celebrate Christmas all year round, and did he ever. He loved Christmas music and movies and he would get so excited when the actual time of the year would come. He also loved sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds and U.K. Wildcats. Matt enjoyed listening to his transistor radio and he loved to eat cake. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Burlington, and he attended in the Adult Day Program at the Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center. He was preceded in death by his loving mother; Mary Lakeman, and his devoted brother-in-law; Dave Donahue. Matt is survived by his loving sister; Kathy Donahue, his beloved niece; Kelsey Donahue, and numerous friends and caregivers he had met throughout his life. A visitation will be held for Matt on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Matt on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Following Mass, Matt will be laid to rest with his family at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bill and Betsy Scheben Center at 31 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY 41042 in memory of Matt.