Obituaries » Matthew D. Schadler

Burial Date: August 21, 2021 New Banklick Baptist Church 10719 Banklick Rd. Walton, KY Aug. 21, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 39 times















Matthew (Matt) D Schadler, age 42, of Walton, KY passed away on August 4, 2021. He was born the son of Les (Janet) Schadler and Debbie (Kenneth) Crawford on March 29, 1979.

In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his daughters, Dazie Schadler and Kurstie Gilbert ; brother Gene (Amanda), sister Aimee Field; paternal grandmother, Geneva Schadler; 3 nieces; Brittani Schadler, Alexis Schadler and Kendall Blau, 1 nephew, Elijah Field; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 1:00 pm at New Banklick Baptist Church, 10719 Banklick Rd, Walton, KY, 41094. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence is assisting the family.