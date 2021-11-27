Obituaries » Matthew B. Cox

Burial Date: December 5, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Matthew Brayden Cox, age 33, of Richmond, KY (formerly Independence, KY), passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Madison County, KY. He enjoyed hiking, camping, sunsets, photography, following U.K. sports, the Cincinnati Bengals, and playing with his children. Matt was also passionate about his work as a Medically Assisted Treatment Navigator for Hope Center Program for Men in Lexington, KY, where he helped and inspired many others’ lives. His brother Nathaniel Cox, grandfather Bob Carter, and grandmothers Omalie Cox and Linda Brockman, all preceded him in death. He is survived by his partner, Amber Ivey; children, Easton Ivey and Lillian Cox; mother, Sheri Brockman (Jeff) and father, Gary Cox (Lisa); siblings, Haley Wiles, Kaitlyn Cox, Dylan Cox, and Nicholas Brockman; and grandparents, Gloria Browning, Yvette Carter, Jim Brockman, Larry Cox, and Randy and Darlene Curtis. A gathering of friends will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The family requests those in attendance to please dress casually or in apparel of Matt’s favorite teams. Memorials are suggested to Hope Center Recovery Program for Men, 360 W. Loudon Ave., Lexington, KY 40508.