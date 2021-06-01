Obituaries » Matthew A. Collins

Matthew Alan Collins, 40, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. He worked as a Production Manager with Bosch in Florence, KY. Survivors include his wife Susan Collins, daughters, Arianna Collins, Alexandra Collins, Olivia Collins, Sophia Collins, and Stella Collins, parents Randall and Carol Collins, sister Laura Collins, grandfather Franklin Taggart, mother-in-law Terri Gebauer and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 9am to 11am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Patrick Church 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Burial will be held at St Stephen Cemetery in Ft Thomas, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Collins Family Memorial Fund c/o any Fifth Third Bank.